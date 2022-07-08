New Delhi: Several Indian politicians and world leaders expressed shock and dismay over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot during a political campaign in the southern city of Nara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 8) took to Twitter to pay tribute to his “dear friend” Abe and announce one-day national mourning on July 9. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and former UK PM Boris Johnson led the world leaders in mourning the demise of Shinzo Abe.

PM Modi also shared a picture with his former Japan counterpart and wrote, “Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.”

In a series of tweets, Modi lauded Abe (67) for his career as a politician and called him a “ towering global statesman”. “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,” PM Modi wrote.

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Expressing solidarity with “our Japanese brothers and sisters”, the Indian PM also commended Abe for his “immense contribution” to elevating New Delhi and Tokyo relations and remembered his last meeting with the former PM. “As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022,” Modi wrote in another tweet.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said she was “deeply shocked” and extended condolences to Abe’s family. “So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core,” Ardern tweeted.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign a day earlier, said his country stands with the Japanese people in this dark time. “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time,” Johnson tweeted.

Indian politicians including Rajnath Singh, S. Jaishankar and Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. India today has lost a close friend who assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, during his tenure as Prime Minister.”

Singh recalled his visit to Japan in 2019 when he met Abe and said, “I found him to be an inspiring leader who had the vision to create a safe and better world. He will always be remembered for his statesmanship. Our prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved family.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier when the news of Abe’s assasination broke out that he was “deeply shocked” and along with the former PM’s friends and admirers in India is praying for him and his family.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Saddened to know about the demise of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe. The world has lost a great leader. May the departed soul rest in peace. My prayers are with his family and friends.”

Shinzo Abe shot dead

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe was fired upon by a man from behind with an apparently homemade gun while campaigning for a parliamentary election in Nara, Reuters cited Japan media as saying. This was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since 1930s.

Confirming Abe’s death, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the "strongest terms". "This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable," said Kishida.

(With agency inputs)