Shiv Sena party chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is currently suffering from tremors. The Election Commission of India has given them another big shock. Thackeray has been given not four weeks but only fifteen days to present his case before the Election Commission. So now they will have only time till August 23 to present their case with all the evidence. This information has been given by the Election Commission. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Uddhav Thackeray's problems will increase further. The dispute over Shiv Sena symbol as it belongs to whom has now reached the Election Commission. Also, this dispute is currently in the court ( Supreme Court). However, a decision on this is yet to be made. Who will win this epic battle? This has attracted the attention of the whole country.

Election Commission Rejected Demand

As this battle is currently going on in the Supreme Court, Thackeray has requested that the Election Commission should not take any decision regarding the Shiv Sena's symbol until the Supreme Court verdict. The Shiv Sena had asked the Election Commission for a period of four weeks to reconcile the documents, but the Election Commission has given only two weeks i.e. fifteen days to the Shiv Sena, rejecting this demand of the Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray Must Prove This

In this, Shiv Sena will have to prove who has the majority in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and Shiv Sena's political party structure. After Eknath Shinde rebelled and formed a new government, a letter was sent to the Election Commission asking that the MLAs under his leadership be recognized as Shiv Sena. This letter was sent by Eknath Shinde on 19 July 2022. Shiv Sena has summoned a plea against him.

Who is REAL Shiv Sena?

In 2018, Uddhav Thackeray was elected as party chief of Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde was elected as the leader. Even after the formation of the government in the Legislative Assembly, Eknath Shinde was elected as the group leader. But now that Shiv Sena is split, whose election symbol is Shiv Sena? And who exactly is the legal whip? This controversy has arisen and the Election Commission has to decide on it.

Two Important Dates for Thackeray

Thackeray has also approached the Supreme Court regarding this dispute. He has filed not one not two but as many as five petitions in this dispute. These hearings are going on. The next hearing in this matter will be held on August 22. Therefore, the two dates of August 22 and August 23 are going to be very important for Uddhav Thackeray