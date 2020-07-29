हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena takes a dig at BJP, says Ram Temple issue will be used for political gains

Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" in its latest editorial has questioned the BJP over the timing of the "bhoomi pujan" of Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

Shiv Sena takes a dig at BJP, says Ram Temple issue will be used for political gains

Mumbai: Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" in its latest editorial has questioned the BJP over the timing of the "bhoomi pujan" of Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

The article claims that the name of Lord Ram has overshadowed the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. 

"The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to use the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a surefire weapon for the upcoming election season, by starting construction work in times of a pandemic. The BJP governments at the Center and the state wants to keep the agenda of development fresh in the minds of the people along with the issue of the construction of the temple. That is why there is also a preparation to start work on many development projects with the construction of the temple," the article said. 

It further stated that there is no consensus on calling the Shankaracharyas on behalf of the Trust while senior ministers will be invited to the 'bhoomi pujan' event. 

It said, "The entire cabinet of the Uttar Pradesh government will not be included in the Bhoomi Pujan program of the temple, but only selected ministers will be involved. Due to Corona epidemic, construction work will not start with a large crowd but only among a few special people. However, key people associated with the temple construction movement are definitely being invited to this program."

The bhoomi pujan event will take place on August 5 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only 200 people will be allowed to remain present on the occasion in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Tags:
Shiv SenaAyodhya Ram TempleRam temple Ayodhya
Next
Story

UBSE to declare Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Matric, Class 12 Intermediate Result 2020 today on uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in
  • 14,83,156Confirmed
  • 33,425Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,64,74,622Confirmed
  • 6,54,007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M34S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day