Shiv Sena takes a dig at BJP, says Ram Temple issue will be used for political gains

Mumbai: Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" in its latest editorial has questioned the BJP over the timing of the "bhoomi pujan" of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The article claims that the name of Lord Ram has overshadowed the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to use the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a surefire weapon for the upcoming election season, by starting construction work in times of a pandemic. The BJP governments at the Center and the state wants to keep the agenda of development fresh in the minds of the people along with the issue of the construction of the temple. That is why there is also a preparation to start work on many development projects with the construction of the temple," the article said.

It further stated that there is no consensus on calling the Shankaracharyas on behalf of the Trust while senior ministers will be invited to the 'bhoomi pujan' event.

It said, "The entire cabinet of the Uttar Pradesh government will not be included in the Bhoomi Pujan program of the temple, but only selected ministers will be involved. Due to Corona epidemic, construction work will not start with a large crowd but only among a few special people. However, key people associated with the temple construction movement are definitely being invited to this program."

The bhoomi pujan event will take place on August 5 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only 200 people will be allowed to remain present on the occasion in view of the COVID-19 guidelines.