Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna's latest attack on BJP, 'Country will break like Soviet Union due to worsening Centre-state ties'

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led central government stating that relations between the Centre and States are worsening and cautioned that it will not take much time for states in our country to break away like the Soviet Union.

"If the central government does not realise that they are harming people for political gain, it will not take much time for states in our country to break away like the Soviet Union. The year 2020 has to be looked at, creating a question mark on the capacity and credibility of the central government," the article, titled 'Rok Tok' published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna read.

"The farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi but the ruling government does not care about the movement. The reason for this government's failure is the scattered and weak opposition. The downfall of democracy has started, and for this BJP or Modi-Shah government is not responsible, but the opposition parties are the most responsible. In the present situation, instead of blaming the government, the opposition needs to introspect," the Marathi daily said.

The Marathi daily said that BJP leader Vijayvargiya made a sensational disclosure, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special effort to overthrow the Congress` Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. "What happens when the Prime Minister starts taking a special interest in destabilizing state governments? The prime minister belongs to the country. Even the states which did not have BJP governments, used to talk about national interest. This feeling is being killed," it said.

"In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP disbanded the Congress and formed the government. In Bihar, young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav presented a challenge before the BJP. The instability in the Kashmir Valley continues. The Chinese troops entered India`s boundaries but the country could not push them back, instead, nationalism was used to divert attention from the crisis. The use of coercion on the farmers of Punjab has begun," the party through its mouthpiece, alleged.

The article alleged that when the Centre could not push the Chinese troops back, then it started a new whip of nationalism to divert attention from the crisis. "The boycott of Chinese goods and Chinese investment was promoted," it said.

The editorial hit out at the Centre over the relief package to deal with economic crisis after COVID-19 outbreak."The whole world was in trouble but the US gave a good package to its citizens struggling with the economic crisis. This package is such that every US citizen will have 65,000 rupees per month in their bank account. Same happened in Brazil and Europe, but Indian citizens were left empty-handed even after the year ended," it said.

It further said that the construction of the new Parliament building will not change the situation. "Instead of constructing a new Parliament House building worth Rs 1,000 crores, the money should be spent on the health system, as prominent people of the country told Prime Minister Modi," read the editorial.