A bomb has been hurled at the RSS office in Kannur district of Kerala.The window panes of the building were broken in the attack.According to Payyannur police, the incident happened this morning.There is no news of any casualties.The police team has started investigating the matter. According to media reports, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan has alleged that the state administration has completely failed to provide security. He said, "It is shocking and unfortunate. The law and order in the state has become so bad that bombs are being hurled at social organisations. Earlier, RSS workers were also attacked. This is not acceptable."

In the meantime, the Kannur court on Monday issued a notice to the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly V. D. Satheesan in the case filed by the RSS. A case was registered against V. D. Satheesan's alleged statement regarding RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar. A Munsif court issued notice to the senior Congress leader directing him to appear before court on August 12.

RSS State leader K.K.Balram filed the case and alleged that Satheesan had compared the speech of former state minister Saji Cherian containing alleged anti-constitutional statements with material written in Golwalkar's book 'Bunch of Thoughts'. Satishan had rejected the Sangh's notice saying that he was ready to face any legal action in the matter.