SHOCKING case of LOVE JIHAD? Man kills wife, buries body in bedroom

A shocking case of interfaith love marriage has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. A Muslim man, who had married to a Hindu woman, killed her after seven years of marriage. The woman had reportedly even converted to Islam to marry the man. According to reports, the husband electrocuted his wife to death and then buried her body in the bedroom.

Wasi Mohammad Faiz had married Uma Sharma, seven years ago. After marriage, Mohammad Faiz converted Uma and gave her the name of Aqsa Fatma. There used to be frequent quarrels between the couple and after one such quarrel two days ago, Mohammad electrocuted his wife and buried the dead body in the room of the house. The incident happened in Hafizpur village of Gola Gokarnath Kotwali area.

At the time of the incident, Faiz's mother had gone to her son-in-law's house in Kanpur. When she returned, she did not find Uma at home. When she asked Faiz, he tried to mislead his mother. After this, she grew suspicious and later reported it to the police. Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the room and sent it for post-mortem.

Police officials said that the accused has been arrested. After investigating the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprit, said the police spokesman.

Police have been deployed at the house of the accused. A police official said that while the matter seems to be of domestic discord prima facie, all angles will be looked into. The police said that action will be taken based on the postmortem and investigation report.