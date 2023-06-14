SHOCKING! Hyderabad Student Kontham Tejaswini Stabbed To Death In London: 10 BIG POINTS

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through both Hyderabad and London, a 27-year-old student from Hyderabad was brutally stabbed to death in Wembley, London. Kontham Tejaswini, who had traveled to London to pursue higher studies, was attacked at a residential property on Tuesday morning. The assailant, identified as a Brazilian man who had recently moved into the shared accommodation, carried out the heinous crime. The Metropolitan Police swiftly responded to the scene, arresting two individuals on suspicion of murder. While Tejaswini tragically lost her life, another woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is now underway to uncover the details of this devastating incident.

