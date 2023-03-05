Shocking! Man Caught-On-Camera Raping Female Dog In Delhi's Inderpuri, Arrested; Video Goes Viral

In a horrifying incident, a man from Delhi's Inderpuri area was caught-on-camera raping a female dog. The incident came to the light after a neighbour of the accused filmed the act on camera and reported it to the police. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police began searching for the accused on the basis of the video and arrested him on Saturday.

According to the complainant, it is believed that he heard the victim dog's cries coming from the house of the accused when he got home late on February 28. He then saw the man sexually abusing the dog while he has a wiper in his hand with which he is threatening her.

Shocking incident happened in the capital region. Incident shows bestiality of a human on an innocent animal . Dog never rapes human , its Humans who are raping poor dogs consecutively . pic.twitter.com/W7l5tm1ctQ — Surbhi Rawat (@surbhirawatpfa) March 5, 2023

The incident was then brought to the notice of a member of People for Animals, Surbhi Rawat. Surbhi posted the video on social media and also talked to the Inderpuri SHO, who agreed to lodge the FIR after watching the video. In a statement, Surbhi said that the accused had been raping the dog for a month and according to his mother, the man is a pedophile too. "If we check his history, he used to bully little girls as well. Section 377 has been imposed on him, which is like for a person who had an unnatural sex with man, woman, children or an animal," she said.

Speaking on the matter, animal rights activist and lawyer Ashish Sharma said, "The accused was arrested on the same day the complaint was made considering the gravity of the case." He also revealed that the accused is a drug abuser.