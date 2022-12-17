SHOCKING! Minor girl's rapist turns out to be woman in Rajasthan's Sirohi; Here's WHAT happened next

In Rajasthan's Sirohi, a rape case has baffled police and the people of the town for its unique revelation. According to police, a minor from Sirohi registered a complaint on November 28 that she was raped when she went to a washroom. According to the minor, the accused had sent her home in an auto. The police conducted the probe & arrested the accused. On December 5, the police detained the accused, who was identified with the help of a picture produced by the girl. However, when the medical test of the man was done, he turned out to be a woman disguised as a man, shocking the police.

Following the complaint of the rape, Police had initially charged the woman under sections of rape after she was falsely identified as a man. The charges were later dropped and she was booked for kidnapping. She was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

"The accused said he was not a man but a woman living in the guise of a man. A medical examination was conducted in which it was confirmed that the accused was a woman," said police.

While the allegation of rape was found to be false, she was accused of kidnapping the child. Therefore she was arrested and is currently under judicial custody, the police said.

The motive behind kidnapping the minor was not known immediately. According to police, the woman used to disguise as a man for earning a livelihood after he husband deserted her. She used to perform petty jobs like laying tables, catering or holding lamps at weddings among others.

(With agency inputs)