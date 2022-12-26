Shocking! Rajasthan recruitment paper leak accused handled social media accounts of ministers

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) At a time when lakhs of candidates are anguished due to the paper leak of RPSC`s second grade teacher recruitment examination in Rajasthan, the mastermind, Suresh Dhaka`s pictures with leaders have gone viral, and sources have said that he managed the social media accounts of several ministers.

Suresh Dhaka is a resident of Achalpur village, 20 km from Sanchore in Rajasthan`s Jalore. He runs a coaching centre in the name of Umang Classes on Gurjar Ki Thadi in Jaipur.

Sources have said that Dhaka handled the Twitter accounts and Facebook pages of many ministers.

All his own social media accounts are verified. Dhaka is accused of trapping lakhs of youths from the state by increasing fake followers on his various social media accounts.

Dhaka has been found to be a key accused in the case.

The Udaipur Police have released a list of 45 candidates who were caught in the paper leak case of Rajasthan Public Service Commission while travelling in a bus. Out of these, 43 candidates are residents of Jalore district.

Police investigation has confirmed that the accused sold GK paper to each candidate for Rs 10 to 15 lakhs. However, before the exam, this bus with 45 candidates was stopped near Udaipur.

These 45 students caught while solving the paper in the bus were produced in the court on Sunday, from where five boys and two girls were sent on remand for two days. The other accused of the paper leak gang is Suresh Vishroi, the headmaster of the government school. Along with this, the police have also arrested two second grade government teachers, two MBBS students and a clerk in a government school.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar Sharma said that headmaster Suresh Vishnoi had a question paper who gave a copy of each to the students sitting in the bus. Another third year medical student from Belgaum (Karnataka) Bhajan Lal and a second grade teacher Raitaram Chowdhary were also helping them. Driver Naresh Vishnoi was driving the bus. Bus owner Piraram Vishnoi was sitting with him. In the bus were Ganesh Jat, a first-year MBBS student at Kota Medical College, who was a dummy candidate in place of Pradeep Chinhad and Ashok Vishnoi, who was a dummy candidate in place of Lunaram.

In this case, the National Security Act has been imposed on all the accused. Dhaka`s father, Mangilal is currently the sarpanch. Suresh has also gone to jail before. He went to jail for money laundering for the first time and in the paper leak case for the second time.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV