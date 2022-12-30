topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
THREAD TIED TO 8-YEAR-OLD BOY'S PRIVATE PART

Delhi SCHOOL SHOCKER! Class 2 kid ABUSED, THREAD TIED to PRIVATE PART...

Officials said the incident came to light when the boy`s parents took him for a bath on Wednesday.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. 

Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:07 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Delhi SCHOOL SHOCKER! Class 2 kid ABUSED, THREAD TIED to PRIVATE PART...

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): A group of students allegedly tied nylon thread on the private part of an eight-year-old boy at a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)`s school in Kidwai Nagar area, the police said on Friday. Officials said the incident came to light when the boy`s parents took him for a bath on Wednesday.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. 

Hospital authorities later informed the police about the incident. "The victim is a class-2 student of Atal Adrash School, Kidwai Nagar. A nylon-type thread was tied on his private part by his fellow students, and the parents of the kid found it during bath on Wednesday," the police said. Officials said that the boy was taken to the hospital, and a PCR call was received from the hospital. Following the information, a team of police officials visited the hospital for his medical. As per police and doctors, the kid`s condition was normal.


 "The kid`s condition is normal but he is still under observation. He will be taken to the school after being released from the hospital to identify those involved," the police said. "Action will be taken accordingly," the police added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV

Live Tv

Thread tied to 8-year-old boy's private partSexual abuseNew Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)`s schoolHarassment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!