The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra has made history once again, with over 2 lakh pilgrims visiting Baba Amarnath in just 10 days. Despite the natural ice Shivling disappearing, there has been no decline in the devotion and faith of Baba's devotees.

This year, a grand festival is unfolding at the holy Shri Amarnath Cave, with a massive crowd of devotees surpassing all previous records. Within the first 10 days alone, over 2 lakh devotees had the divine darshan of Lord Shiva in the cave, setting a new benchmark. The number of pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has broken all previous records, with over 2 lakh pilgrims completing the pilgrimage and witnessing Baba Bholenath, marking a new milestone. The influx of pilgrims continues to rise, with thousands visiting the sacred cave temple daily via expanded routes and special helicopter services. Despite the ice Shivling disappearing within the first six days, the faith and enthusiasm of Lord Shiva's devotees remain unwavering.

One devotee, Ashish, remarked, "There has been no decline in our enthusiasm and devotion. People continue to arrive despite the challenges. Our devotion to Baba's cave remains steadfast, and we prepare for this yatra throughout the year."

Last year, the figure of 2 lakhs devotees was crossed on the 18th day of the yatra. The 3888-meter-high hill cave temple of Lord Shiva is one of the most revered Hindu temples and is considered one of the 'Dham' of the 'Char Dham' pilgrimage.

Approximately one lakh security personnel have been deployed across both sections of the Amarnath Yatra in the Union Territory. Security forces are stationed extensively from Lakhanpur in Punjab to Jammu and then Kashmir, ensuring complete safety throughout the yatra route. Additionally, the travel routes have been significantly widened this year, allowing 20-30 thousand pilgrims to ascend to the holy cave from each route. This year, favorable weather and well-managed arrangements have added to the pilgrims' experience.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Last year, more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave temple. Officials reported, "On the 10th day of the annual yatra, 24,879 pilgrims visited and had darshan of Baba Bholenath." They confirmed that the number of pilgrims visiting the 3,880-meter-high cave temple has now surpassed 2,07,016. Elaborate security arrangements have been implemented this year on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, the twin yatra routes, the two base camps, and the cave shrine to ensure a smooth and incident-free yatra.