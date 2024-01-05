Shrikanth Poojary, Arrested In 1992 Post-Babri Riots Case, Gets Bail From Karnataka Court

Hubballi: A Sessions Court on Friday granted bail to Srikanth Poojari, a Hindu activist, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. He was arrested by the Karnataka police in connection with a case of rioting registered in December 1992. The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail.

Welcoming the order, Shrikanth Pujari's advocate Sanjeev Badasaka said, "We welcome the court order...The conditions (of the bail) are yet to be seen, the copy is not yet available. After taking the copy we will apply. He will be released by tomorrow evening."

#WATCH | Advocate for Shrikanth Pujari, arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Sanjeev Badasaka says, "We welcome the court order...The conditions (of the bail) are yet to be seen, the copy is not yet available. After taking the… https://t.co/0AwPNullxE pic.twitter.com/90HzEf0Atv — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

The opposition BJP had been holding protests against his arrest on Wednesday in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. and demanded his release. The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.

The government counsel had submitted objections on Thursday and claimed that Poojari was wanted in several other cases and had been avoiding attending court hearings.

Who Is Srikanth Poojari?

Srikanth Pojari, 51, is a Hindu activist from Karnataka’s Channapet in Hubballi district and part of many fringe groups. He is accused of being involved in riots at Hubballi in 1992, right after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya and allegedly set a few shops on fire at Hubballi.

According to Hubballi police, Poojary has been booked under 16 cases in the last 31 years. A total of three cases were booked on him for allegedly causing riots and causing hurt. Apart from 1991, he was also reportedly charged with rioting in 1999, 2001 and 2014.

Apart from these, Poojary also has multiple cases against him in connection with gambling and illegal liquor. Hubballi police also allege that Poojary has never appeared before the court. The local media reports say that Poojary has been working as an autorickshaw driver for the past few years.