trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685759
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

SIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Delhi, J&K In Connection With Terror-Funding Case

Some prominent businessmen including a German-Kashmiri businessman is under scrutiny as part of these investigations. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Delhi, J&K In Connection With Terror-Funding Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has carried out raids at dozens of places in Delhi, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama today. Sources said that SIA raids were based on a thorough investigation, suspecting prominent individuals' links with terror funding. Official sources said that the terror funding case is currently being investigated by the SIA in Kashmir. 

Some prominent businessmen including a German-Kashmiri businessman is under scrutiny as part of these investigations. Sources said that this intensified effort signifies the long ongoing operation of J&K Police against terror funding and narco terror.
 
SIA teams, with the assistance of Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF personnel, conducted the raids in South Kashmir earlier today. The investigation primarily focuses on a terror funding case, implicating several top businessmen in the region.

Sources said that multiple computers hard discs, documents, computers, laptops, and pen drives were confiscated during the raids, which may prove crucial during the investigation in the terror funding case.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle