SIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Delhi, J&K In Connection With Terror-Funding Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has carried out raids at dozens of places in Delhi, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama today. Sources said that SIA raids were based on a thorough investigation, suspecting prominent individuals' links with terror funding. Official sources said that the terror funding case is currently being investigated by the SIA in Kashmir.

Some prominent businessmen including a German-Kashmiri businessman is under scrutiny as part of these investigations. Sources said that this intensified effort signifies the long ongoing operation of J&K Police against terror funding and narco terror.



SIA teams, with the assistance of Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF personnel, conducted the raids in South Kashmir earlier today. The investigation primarily focuses on a terror funding case, implicating several top businessmen in the region.

Sources said that multiple computers hard discs, documents, computers, laptops, and pen drives were confiscated during the raids, which may prove crucial during the investigation in the terror funding case.