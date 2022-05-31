Chandigarh: Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi artiste and Congress leader, who was shot dead by gangsters, will be carried out in his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district today (May 31), his family said. He will be cremated on Tuesday at noon. After his parents finally gave their consent, the late singer's postmortem was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors from Patiala and Faridkot medical colleges at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Hundreds of Moosewala's fans and followers gathered outside his palatial bungalow to pay tributes.

Officials told IANS that the singer-turned-politician's wailing parents gave consent for the postmortem of their only child after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe his killing.

Moosewala had made a song 'The Last Ride', which was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996. Tragically, Moosewala, whose actual name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead while he was driving in Mansa district on Sunday (May 29), a day after his security cover was withdrawn. 28-year-old Moosewala was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in Moosewala's killing. A phone call made by an inmate of Tihar Jail, Shahrukh, to Canada has been detected by the Delhi Police's Special Cell during the probe into the killing.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the murder, a delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here, urging him to dismiss the Mann from his office. "The Chief Minister does not deserve to stay in office for even one minute more," Badal said, while demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of Moosewala.

It said a case should be registered against Mann for violating the oath of office by releasing confidential information about the withdrawal of the security cover of Moosewala as well as other prominent personalities, including the Jathedar of Akal Takht and political leaders on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) portal.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Police VK Bhawra, in the face of criticism, clarified his statement and said he has never affiliated slain singer Moosewala with gangsters. Pertinently, Chief Minister Mann has sought clarification on a statement on Moosewala made by the DGP a day earlier during his press conference here. Clarifying his statement, the DGP said he has the highest respect for Sidhu Moosewala and he was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab. The DGP condemned the murder in the strongest terms and said the investigation is going on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

DGP Bhawra further stated that on no occasion he has ever said that Moosewala was a gangster or affiliated with gangsters. The DGP further said one Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be around 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who were also grievously injuries. Moosewala reportedly was pierced by seven-eight bullets.

