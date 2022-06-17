Chandigarh: In the trail of events connected with the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Police probe so far revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, and three other gangsters, a PTI report said. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is under seven-day police custody, is being questioned by the Punjab Police in the murder case. The recovery of fuel receipt from the vehicle used in the crime helped the police to unveil the trail of events connected with the Punjabi singer's murder.

It may be noted that 10 accused, including the main conspirator gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have so far been arrested in the case. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime, an official statement told PTI on Thursday.

One of the important leads was the recovery of a fuel receipt of the petrol pump based in Fatehabad in Haryana from the Bolero SUV, which was used in the crime and later found abandoned near Khayala village, about 13 km from the spot, the police statement said. A police team was dispatched to the petrol station of Fatehabad to gather the CCTV footage on the same day.

"The police teams have procured CCTV footage and managed to identify one of the suspects, possibly a shooter, who was later identified as Priyawarat of Sonipat. The CCTV footage was also procured from the route taken by the Bolero before and after the filling of the diesel at the fuel station," PTI quoted the police as saying.

All the vehicles including Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Corolla, and white Alto car used in the crime have also been recovered. The assailants in Toyota Corolla had stopped and snatched the Alto car at gunpoint, leaving behind the Corolla, which got damaged during the incident and escaped towards Khara Barnala village followed by the white Bolero.

According to the report, the white Alto was found abandoned on May 30 near Dharamkot in Moga district and the route taken by the accused was identified from the CCTV footage. Notably, five of those arrested belong to Haryana.

Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house along with two men, was shot dead by some unidentified people on May 29. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle at the time of his brutal killing.

(With Agency Inputs)