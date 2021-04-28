हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Adar Poonawalla

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla to get 'Y' category security CRPF amid threats from various groups

The Union government's decision came after the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh, had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Adar Poonawalla.

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 28) issued orders to provide 'Y' category security on an all-India basis to Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla. The CRPF will provide security to him.

The Union government's decision came after the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Adar Poonawalla, said a PTI report.

In this letter, Singh had reportedly stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies, adding "we are working shoulder to shoulder to fight against COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji." 

Notably, the SII on Wednesday announced that it is reducing the price of Covishield vaccines for sale to states from Rs 400 per dose to Rs 300.

Making the announcement on Twitter, SII Chief Adar Poonawalla wrote, "As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives."

He also shared the pics of the first shipments of Covishield leaving for multiple locations across India, through a tweet.

"An emotional moment for the team at @SerumInstIndia as the first shipments of #Covishield finally leave for multiple locations across India.

Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, is being manufactured by SII.

