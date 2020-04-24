Sikh devotees stranded due to Coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra sent home

Nanded: With the help of the Central government's intervention, Maharashtra government has managed to facilitate the return of stranded Sikh devotees from Sachkhand Garudwara in Nanded. Late on Thursday (April 23) night, as many as 330 devotees were picked up in 10 vehicles and sent on their way home to Punjab and Haryana.

In wake of the lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, atleast 3000 pilgrims were stuck at the Gurudwara in Nanded for over a month and had pleading with the authorities for a safe passage back home.

Passage for the safe return of the remaining others is also being arranged.

The decision to repatriate the Sikh devotees back to their respective states was taken after an approval from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke with the authorities in Maharashtra to make the evacuation possible.

Apart from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimart Kaur Badal too had extended requests to the authorities concerned for the safe retrun of the Sikh pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India touched 23,077, while the death toll rose to 718 on Friday (April 24, 2020).

