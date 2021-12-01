Sikkim restricts entry of foreign nationals amid Omicron concerns

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Sikkim government on Tuesday (November 30) stopped issuing permits to foreign nationals visiting the state.

In a notification issued by the Home Department, the Government of Sikkim stated that no Inner Line Permit may be issued to foreign nationals visiting the state.

"In view of order number 58/Home/2021 issued by Home Department, I am directed to inform you that no ILP (Inner Line Permit), RAP (Restricted Area Permission), PAP (Protected Area Permission) passes shall be issued to foreigners visiting Sikkim," the order by Additional Secretary (Home Department) stated.

The above order restricting foreign nationals from entering the northeastern state came has come into effect from December 1 and will remain in force till 6 pm of December 15, 2021.

However, there is no embargo on domestic tourists or Indian nationals entering Sikkim. As per the guidelines issued by the Sikkim state government, Indian nationals can enter the state.

