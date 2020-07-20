Sikkim to impose week-long lockdown from July 21 amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases

The Sikkim government on Monday announced a week-long strict lockdown in the state from July 21 (Tuesday) amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The lockdown will be in place from July 21 to July 27.

A complete lockdown in Sikkim will be imposed from 6 am on July 21 to 6 am on July 27, news agency PTI reported citing a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta.

Government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories will remain closed except where a specific exemption is granted, the notification said. It also said that all activities, congregations, movement of people and goods, passenger vehicles will remain prohibited or restricted except for exemptions granted by authorities.

Educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31 next, it said.

District magistrates will issue orders for enforcement of night curfew from 7.30 pm to 6 am on the lockdown days to restrict and regulate the movement of people and vehicles and to ensure compliance with existing norms of social distancing, public hygiene and use of Arogya Setu application, according to the notification.

Sikkim on Monday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, tally in the state to 315, PTI reported. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital.

Of the total 315 COVID-19 cases, 213 are active as 92 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Sikkim has reported 283 positive cases in two months. The first case was reported on May 23.