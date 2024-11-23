LIVE Updates | Simdega Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Shraddhanand Besra vs Bhushan Bara

Simdega is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the total voter turnout in the Simdega Assembly Constituency was recorded at 68.85 percent. Simdega falls under the Simdega district of Jharkhand state.

Shraddhanand Besra of the BJP and Bhushan Bara of the Congress (INC) were the key candidates in the fray, along with several independent candidates. The contest garnered attention due to its competitive nature and the involvement of prominent political parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Bhushan Bara of the Indian National Congress had won the seat by a narrow margin, defeating Shraddhanand Besra of the Bharatiya Janata Party by just 285 votes. The close contest from the previous election added to the intrigue in 2024.