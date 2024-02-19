'Sinister Plot': Mamata Banerjee Attacks Centre Over 'Deactivation' Of Aadhaar Cards, Writes To PM Modi

KOLKATA: In yet another escalation of the war of words between the West Bengal government and the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. In her letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata expressed her serious concerns over what she called the ''reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards', particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.''

The Trinamool Congress supremo further alleged that the Centre's unilateral decision to deactivate Aadhaar cards without any prior investigation or consultation with the state government is a sinister plot to deprive eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes, conveniently timed before the Lok Sabha Elections.

"I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal... We are all citizens of India. Every resident can avail West Bengal Government's welfare benefits, irrespective of whether they have Aadhaar cards or not," CM Mamata said in a tweet.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced on Monday that her government would provide alternative identification cards to people whose Aadhaar cards have been “deactivated” by the Centre. She also said an Aadhaar Grievances Portal would start functioning from Tuesday.

Questioning the Centre's intent behind the “deactivation” of Aadhaar cards, she suggested that it was done to prepare the National Register of Citizens. “I hope Matua and SC/ST communities understand the BJP’s game plan. I have information that most of those whose cards have been deactivated are all Matuas or belong to the SC/ST communities. See how without your consent they are taking back all your rights. In Bengal, we will not allow this,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo called it a ''fascist conspiracy.'' and said the state government would send a team to the Election Commission of India over the issue.

However, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has assured that the people whose Aadhaar cards had been “deactivated”, would get them back. “The Union home ministry has already cleared it that the deactivation process has been stopped and those whose cards have already been deactivated will get them back. I have been given the responsibility to take applications from those people. You just need to write your name, phone number and Aadhaar number and write that it has been deactivated. I will submit it to the home ministry and the issue will be resolved. I have already said it was due to some technical fault,” Thakur said.