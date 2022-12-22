SIT to conduct probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death: Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Salian is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. The investigation into Salian's death has been demanded by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, stated that the probe will be conducted in an unbiased manner and that anyone with evidence can provide it to the SIT.

The Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar, commented that the investigation should not be viewed from a political perspective.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide

Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and the circumstances of his death have been the subject of much speculation and controversy. Some have claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy, while others have suggested that he may have taken his own life. The matter has garnered significant attention in the media and on social media, and has led to calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of both Salian's and Rajput's deaths.

BJP calls for SIT probe

The matter was brought up in the state Assembly by Bharat Gogavale, an MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party, and was supported by Nitesh Rane, a BJP legislator. The Assembly was adjourned multiple times over the issue, with some members apparently targeting Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray. It is not clear at this time what role, if any, Thackeray may have played in the deaths of Salian and Rajput.

Overall, the announcement of the SIT to investigate the death of Disha Salian has been met with a mix of reactions. Some have welcomed the move as a necessary step towards getting to the bottom of what happened, while others have expressed skepticism about the impartiality of the investigation.

(With PTI inputs)