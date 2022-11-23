CBI concludes Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death was an accident

New Delhi: The suspicion around Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian’s death had taken the nation by storm. Disha’s death was even linked to Sushant’s detah by many. Now, in its latest report Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that Disha Salian’s death was an accident.

A report by Economic Times quoted a senior CBI official as saying, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

The official also added that they could not find any links between Disha and Sushant’s death. “Other than a few chats, which were in connection to a brand-building exercise, nothing more was found between Salian and Rajput. While Rajput had searched on Google news reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide, there is nothing to show that her death triggered his suicide. They are two different incidents that are unfortunately linked,” the official told Economic Times.

Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian had fallen from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building on the night of June 8, 2020 and met her unfortunate death. Later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his home in Bandra on June 14, 2020. However, the CBI is still probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.