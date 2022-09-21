Six people sleeping on road divider ran over by truck in Delhi; 4 killed

New Delhi: In the early hours of Wednesday, an unidentified speeding truck ran over six people sleeping on a road divider in the Seemapuri area of the national capital, killing four and injuring others, police said today. While two people were killed on the spot, one was declared dead at the hospital and another died during treatment. The incident occurred around 1.51 a.m. while the truck was crossing the Delhi Transport Corporation Depot traffic light in Seemapuri.

"Today Dated September 21, at around 01.51 am, one unknown truck/canter while crossing DTC Depot redlight and going towards DLF T- point, was driven rashly and negligently which crushed/injured six persons sleeping on the road divider," said the police.

Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45) were among those killed, while Manish (16) and Pradeep (30) were among those injured. "Several teams have been formed to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered under appropriate sections," said the police. Further investigation into the matter is under process.

