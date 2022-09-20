NewsIndia
ZAKIR HUSSAIN COLLEGE

Girl dies after jumping from Delhi's Zakir Hussain College building, suicide note recovered

A 20-year-old student was declared brought dead after she jumped from the building of Zakir Hussain College.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Girl dies after jumping from Delhi's Zakir Hussain College building, suicide note recovered

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a 20-year-old student in Delhi jumped from the college building and died on Tuesday (September 19). As per the ANI report, the Student jumped from the building of Zakir Hussain College and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

According to the police, a suicide note was also recovered and the body was handed over to her family members after the postmortem, reported ANI.

(Further details awaited) 

Zakir Hussain CollegeZakir Hussain College SuicidestudentsDelhi

