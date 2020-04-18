Slight decrease in number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in last 3 days: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (April 18) announced that the state government will give Rs 1 crore to the kin of those who die during dealing with the coronavirus patients. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "If any doctor, nurse, a sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family."

Kejriwal also said that a total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city. "A total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city and most of the places have already been sanitized," he said.

He stated that the number of coronavirus cases has gone down in the last 2-3 days in the national capital. "As many as 2,274 samples were tested on Friday out which 68 cases tested positive. In the last 2-3 days, the number of cases has gone down. I hope the cases will go down even more in the coming days," he said.

The Delhi CM appealed to the people to maintain social distance while living in the containment zones. He also appealed the AAP workers to help those in need, saying 'this is true patriotism'.

"This is a very difficult period. My appeal to all AAP worker is that if they find any person in trouble, they help him in ever possible way. This is true patriotism and humanity. This is the true worship of God," he said.

"There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not visit the neighbour`s house," he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 14,378 people have tested positive for the infection so far in the country and 480 deaths have been reported from across the country due to the coronavirus till now.