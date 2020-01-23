हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Plane emergency landing

Small aircraft forced to make emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, disrupts traffic

A chartered plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday creating chaos and confusion amongst motorists.

Small aircraft forced to make emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, disrupts traffic

A chartered plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday creating chaos and confusion amongst motorists.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm on Thursday at Sadarpur village near the expressway.  

The NCC aircraft was on its way to Hindon Airbase from Bareilly when it developed a technical glitch.

No casualty has been reported. The pilot managed to eject to safety before the plane crashed.

Live TV

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or is 135-km-long, and passes through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.

 

 

Tags:
Plane emergency landingEastern Peripheral ExpresswaySmall Aircraft
Next
Story

India's position on Kashmir very clear: MEA on Donald Trump's latest mediation offer

Must Watch

PT2M59S

JDU chief Nitish Kumar reacted sharply on PK, says 'Go, Wherever you like'