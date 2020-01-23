Small aircraft forced to make emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, disrupts traffic

A chartered plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday creating chaos and confusion amongst motorists.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm on Thursday at Sadarpur village near the expressway.

The NCC aircraft was on its way to Hindon Airbase from Bareilly when it developed a technical glitch.

No casualty has been reported. The pilot managed to eject to safety before the plane crashed.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway or is 135-km-long, and passes through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It is located around 50 km from the national capital.