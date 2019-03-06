Smriti Irani's funny meme on IAF pilot Abhinandan's famous reply to Pakistan Army goes viral

NEW DELHI: Days after the Nagpur Police used his lines to convey an important message, Union Smriti Irani on Wednesday shared a funny meme hailing the bravery of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan and later handed over to India amid international pressure.

Taking to Instagram, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani posted a meme of the IAF pilot’s famous reply to Pakistani Army during his interrogation.

When asked to divulge details about his operation, the brave IAF pilot had told them "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this."

Ever since returned to India and narrated his story, his daring replies given in Pakistan has gone viral.

Now, the firebrand BJP leader has given a funny twist to Abhinandan's famous lines and it's definitely setting the internet on fire.

The Wednesday wisdom meme that the Textile Minister posted on her Instagram shows Abhinandan and Pakistan as two students in a classroom trying to cheat.

In the meme shared by the Union Minister, the Wing Commander can be seen passing a chit to Pakistan, which has the famous line by him written on it.

Within minutes of Irani sharing the meme on her Instagram account, her followers were left in splits.

Sometimes back, Nagpur City Police used his statement to convey an important message.

“When someone asks for your OTP: 'I am not supposed to tell you this' #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #NagpurPolice" the Nagpur Police had said in a tweet on Saturday.

Abhinandan, flying the MiG 21 Bison, was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down.

Abhinandan ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing.

After spending 59-hours in Pakistan captivity, the IAF personnel was handed over to Indian authorities on Friday night.