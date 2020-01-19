हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Snake found in bathroom of girls hostel in Coimbatore freaks students

The video has been shot by one of the students who lives in the hostel there.

ANI Photo

A viral video of a snake found in the bathroom of girls hostel at Bharatiyar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has scared the students living in the premise.

The video has been shot by one of the students who lives in the hostel there. In it, we can see a six feet snake climbing over the washbasin and the wall.

The snake was spotted in the bathroom by the student and some of her companions.

It's not clear how the snake entered the bathroom. But after this incident, the hostel students are scared that the snake might enter their rooms.

Meanwhile, the college administration says that they are investigating the incident. Orders have been issued to avoid such incidents from happening again.

