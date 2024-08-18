Gondia: A python was found to have swallowed a 2-kilogram chicken along with an iron rod in Dhabatekadi area of Arjuni Morgaon taluka, Gondia district. The incident was reported recently, leading to a rescue operation by local snake rescuers and veterinary officers.

Residents of Adarsh Dhabatekadi discovered a 6 to 7-foot-long python in a poultry farm, after which snake rescuers were called to the scene. Upon rescuing the python, it was found that the snake had ingested both a chicken and an iron rod.

The rescuers contacted the Forest Department, and with the assistance of veterinary officers, the chicken and iron rod were removed from the python. After this procedure, the python was treated and released back into its natural habitat. This incident highlights the unusual interactions between wildlife and human environments in the region.