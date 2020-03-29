Social distancing, not emotional distancing, says PM Modi on harassment of coronavirus COVID-19 patients

As the nation entered into the fifth day of 21-day nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus, PM Modi on Sunday (March 29) urged people to "increase social distance and decrease emotional distance" during the lockdown period to defeat the deadly virus.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' after the imposition of lockdown, the prime minister also talked about the discrimination being faced by coronavirus patients and those under quarantine and said that it is unfair to treat these people like this. "It is not fair to discriminate against those under quarantine... they are taking precautions," PM Modi said.

"Social distancing is not about ending social interaction... This is the time to infuse new life in your relationships.... Increase social distance but decrease emotional or human distance. I've told you to not to step outside... this is the time to introspect," he added

Talking about the 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday, the prime minister said, "Every Indian is locked for now. But we will emerge stronger after this fight against COVID-19. This fight against COVID-19 is unprecedented but also challenging. In this fight, whatever steps Indians are taking, every citizen's patience will help us. We also have to be sensitive to the needs of poor. India can do this."

PM Modi also apologised to the people of the country for the imposition of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The prime minister said that he was aware of the fact that poor were angry with him, but he had no choice other than calling for the lockdown in order to defeat coronavirus.

“I had no choice but to make these decisions to fight the coronavirus... no one wants to take these decisions but if you look at the world, you need to take these decisions,” he said.

PM Modi also urged the people of the country to show courage and resolve and follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more. The prime minister noted that the fight against the deadly virus is tough and it required tough actions to keep millions of Indians safe.