New Delhi: In a shocking video, a woman was saved by the presence of mind of a railway security guard. The woman, who was standing on a platform at Solapur Railway Station tried to board a moving train with a bag in her other hand. Unfortunately, she ended up losing her balance and slipping. She fell on her back and was seen being dragged with the train until the security ran towards her and pulled her away safely.

The presence of mind and quick thinking of the guard saved the woman from getting any serious injuries. Later, in the video, the woman looked shocked and shaken by the whole incident and wasn't able to walk properly. But she escaped from a grave injury all thanks to the security guard.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a video of a commuter’s bike getting blown into pieces by a train had gone viral. The man's bike was seen stuck on the railway track crossing and was blown into pieces by the passing train. The incident reportedly happened in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh where a man can be seen trying to cross the railway track crossing on his bike. However, his bike got stuck on the railway tracks as he tried to move behind.

The commuter tried to pick the bike up but before he could, a speeding train ran over the bike, blowing it into pieces.