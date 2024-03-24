Soldiers Celebrate Holi In Kashmir Valley, Spread Message Of Brotherhood

Kashmir: As the entire nation celebrates the Holi festival, spreading the message of brotherhood and unity are not just the soldiers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) but also the Indian Army and CRPF personnel stationed in the Kashmir Valley. Despite being away from home, these soldiers ensure to celebrate this vibrant festival with full fervour.

The BSF Frontier of the Kashmir Division, responsible for manning the Line of Control and performing operational duties, organized Holi celebrations for troops stationed at the Humhama BSF Headquarters in Budgam district. BSF Jawans from various parts of the country were observed celebrating the festival of colours together, embodying a sense of camaraderie akin to family. Such festivals break down hierarchical barriers, fostering unity among all participants.

Ashok Yadav, IG BSF Frontier, Kashmir Division, expressed, "BSF has a tradition of celebrating all festivals from every religion with great joy. It serves to alleviate our stress as well. I want to assure the nation that our soldiers are diligently guarding the borders, ready to address any situation on the LoC to ensure our country's safety." Yadav emphasized the heightened security measures in light of upcoming elections, aiming to prevent any disruptions by neighbouring forces.

The celebrations, attended by soldiers of all religious backgrounds and their families, exemplified camaraderie among troops and conveyed a message of unity to the citizens of the country. Alongside colorful festivities, numerous stalls at the Holi mela provided entertainment for soldiers and their families.

Rajan, a soldier, remarked, "Though we are far from home, we celebrate every festival together as a family. Such celebrations uplift the morale of our soldiers. Despite being away from home, we cherish these moments and celebrate all festivals together, whether it's Holi, Eid, or Diwali."

Similar celebrations were held for soldiers of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Border Security Forces across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including at border outposts.

BSF officers and soldiers extended their best wishes for Holi to the nation, accompanied by musical performances and dancing, showcasing the joyous spirit of the Holi festival.

Holi, celebrated over two days in North India, marks the victory of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. The festival fosters inclusivity, humanity, and the onset of a joyous season, celebrated through rituals like Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.