Delhi govt may shut down some markets as COVID-19 cases surge, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of a third wave in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (November 17) made a major announcement when he said that his government will ask the Centre to shut down several crowded markets in the city-state in wake of the current spurt in the coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister, who addressed a media briefing on Tuesday, thanked the government in Centre for providing extra beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the central government that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot", CM Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Delhi government, Centre and all agencies have been making 'double efforts' to control the COVID-19 situation in Delhi," he added.

The Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo further added that his government has asked the Centre to limit the number of attendees to 50 against the limit of 200 in wedding functions in the national capital.

