Some find foul smell in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai: PM Narendra Modi's veiled jibe at Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on his predecessor Manmohan Singh over his allegation of 'misuse of Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) responded saying that how some people face issues and are ashamed of the nationalistic slogan.

"Attempts were being made to create a controversy around the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Hail Mother India) in the same way objections were raised about 'Vande Mataram' after the freedom struggle. Some people are now finding a bad smell in Bharat Mata Ki Jai," PM Modi told BJP MPs at the party parliamentary party meeting today.

PM Modi took the veiled dig at the former PM without naming him.

At a recent event, Singh had said the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' was being misused to construct a 'militant and purely emotional' idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

In his first speech at a party forum after Delhi riots, which have left more than 40 people dead, Modi said national interest is supreme for the BJP while for others party interest is of the most importance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting. Asserting that peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the country's development, PM Modi asked its MPs to take lead in ensuring amity in society.

'Vikas' (development) is our mantra and peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the country's development. We should not merely speak about it but take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity, he told the MPs.

Modi's call for peace and harmony comes at a time when several leaders in the Opposition have accused BJP leaders of making hate speech during Delhi election campaign that resulted in leading to violent communal clashes and riots in the national capital.