Something's cooking? AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday (July 4) met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, triggering speculation about a tie up between both parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year. The Aam Aadmi Party leader, however, refused to comment over it, saying he met Yadav to convey birthday greetings to him and held discussion over the current political situation in the state.

Singh refused to divulge details of his meeting with Yadav. To a question as to whether the upcoming Assembly elections in UP will see an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and AAP, Singh said, "I cannot say anything on this matter."

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had recently announced that that his party will form alliance with smaller parties in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "Samajwadi Party is going to form an alliance with small political parties," the SP chief told a news agency. Yadav claimed that the people in UP wanted a change and insisted that "people will vote for change". Taking a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav had said the saffron party has forgotten its manifesto and that they should dump it in the garbage.

(with Agency inputs)

