हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday today, no celebrations at party offices, here's why

Congress has announced its support to the `Bharat Bandh` call given by the farmer organisations and has asked party cadres to hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters across the country. 

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday today, no celebrations at party offices, here&#039;s why

New Delhi: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) in support of farmers` agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country. 

According to top sources in the party, Congress General Secretary Organisation has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states that in view of the distress caused by Covid-19 pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer`s agitation against the "draconian" agriculture bills Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

"Farmers are on the street-facing the harsh climate and brutal crackdown from the Government, Congress leaders instead of celebrations should strengthen the efforts to provide relief to all those who are suffering and extend support to fighting Anndatas," Sonia Gandhi has conveyed to all the in-charges, according to the sources. 

 

 

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi`s birthday. 

 

 

Congress has announced its support to the `Bharat Bandh` call given by the farmer organisations and has asked party cadres to hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters across the country. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonia GandhiSonia Gandhi BirthdayFarmers' protestcovid-19 pandemicIndia
Next
Story

Yamuna Expressway to reduce maximum speed limit of cars as fog causes loss of visibility - Read details here

  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M3S

Zee Adhyatam: Visit to Delhi's ISKCON temple