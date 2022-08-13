New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 again. This is the second time in less than 3 months that Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed the news on social media and tweeted: "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

Earlier, Gandhi tested positive for the virus ahead of her June 8 Enforcement Directorate questioning in the National Herald case. Congress' Randeep Surjewala had told news agencies then: "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is."