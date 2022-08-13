NewsIndia
SONIA GANDHI

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again for second time in less than 3 months

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed Sonia Gandhi is Covid-19 positive and tweeted that "she will remain in isolation as per government protocol".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 again. This is the second time in less than 3 months that Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed the news on social media and tweeted: "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

 

Earlier, Gandhi tested positive for the virus ahead of her June 8 Enforcement Directorate questioning in the National Herald case. Congress' Randeep Surjewala had told news agencies then: "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is." 

