Mumbai: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Earlier today, Congress supporters gathered outside Mumbai airport to welcome party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The INDIA leaders would go into an informal huddle on Thursday and the same would be followed by a formal meeting on September 1. The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.