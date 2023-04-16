Soon after Atiq Ahmed's Killing, Jai Shri Ram Slogans Raised On Camera

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three assailants who were posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when the police personnel were escorting the duo to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for a checkup.

In the vidoes going viral all over social media platforms, Atiq Ahmed is seen addressing media and suddenly an assailant shoots him in his head and then shoots his brother. Several rounds of guns were fired upon Atiq and his brother Ashraf by the three assailants.

After gunning down Atiq and his brother, the attckers raised the slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' while the police took a hold of them. The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

According to IANS report, One of the journalists who was present on the spot said, "The assailants shouted `surrender, surrender` and threw their firearms on the ground."



Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have imposed in Prayagraj and other communally sensitive districts. PAC and RAF teams have been deployed in Prayagraj and the bodies have been removed from the scene of crime.



Atiq Ahmed`s eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases. The third son Asad was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday and was buried in Prayagraj on Saturday. The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj. His wife Shaista Parveen is absconding after being named in criminal cases.