Akhilesh Yadav

SP built stadium where BJP ministers took oath: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the new BJP government saying its ministers took oath at a stadium built when his own government was in power.

File Photo (PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the new BJP government saying its ministers took oath at a stadium built when his own government was in power.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, which can accommodate 50,000 people.

"Congratulations to the new government that they are taking oath in the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. The oath should not be merely to form the government, but also to serve the people in a true sense," Yadav, who is also the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said in a Hindi tweet, minutes after the oath-taking ceremony concluded.

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government. 

 

