'SPARE those gulping just a QUARTER of liquor': Jitan Ram Manjhi's weird suggestion to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to spare tipplers taking just a quarter of liquor. Manjhi, who has earlier suggested the people of Bihar to take only two pegs of liquor after 10 PM, had urged the Bihar government not to take any action against those buying or consuming just a quarter of liquor bottle.

The veteran Bihar politician further said that he is not against liquor prohibition, but the way it is being enforced in the state. He alleged that the government rarely takes any action against the powerful liquor mafia but it arrests only poor people who consume 100-250 grams of liquor. The government should not arrest those poor people, Manjhi said.

The former Bihar Chief Minister also called for a review of the liquor prohibition policy in Bihar. He stated that the breath analyzer test often gives wrong results due to which poor people face humiliation.

Manjhi made these remarks during a meeting of the party's national executive held at the Constitution Club of Delhi. It may be noted that the HAM chief had earlier created a stir by claiming that taking alcohol in moderate quantities has 'medicinal benefits'.