SpiceJet

SpiceJet plane undershoots runway in Guwahati, all safe; 2 pilots off-rostered by DGCA

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded the two SpiceJet pilots who were operating the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight, the DGCA officials said.

SpiceJet plane undershoots runway in Guwahati, all safe; 2 pilots off-rostered by DGCA

New Delhi: A SpiceJet plane undershot the runway while landing at the Guwahati airport on Friday, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded the two SpiceJet pilots who were operating the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight, the DGCA officials said.

“A major mishap averted at Guwahati airport when SpiceJet flight SG- 960 Bengaluru to Guwahati overshot the runway on Friday, Dec 4th. No one was hurt in the incident. Pilots of the aircraft grounded and DGCA launched investigations,” the DGCA said.

"They (pilots) have been off-rostered. It (matter) is under investigation," one of the DGCA officials said. Officials said that while the plane landed before the designated point on the runway, none of the passengers were affected.

"However, some of the runway lights were damaged while landing the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight," an official said.

There was no response from the airline in this regard.

It was not clear how many passengers were onboard the plane when the incident occurred. The SpiceJet plane, which has registration number VT-SLL, is fit for flying and has conducted multiple flights post the runway incident on Friday, the officials said. 

