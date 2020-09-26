Sri Lanka a priority: PM Narendra Modi to PM Mahinda Rajpaksa at virtual meet

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met on Saturday (September 26, 2020) for a virtual summit. While this is the third virtual summit amidst COVID crisis by PM Modi, this is a first with a leader of the neighbouring country.

PM Modi's first meeting was with Australian PM and second meet with the European Union leadership.

PM Modi congratulated Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapakse for his recent electoral success which the former said shows "confidence in your leadership and the victory will give the opportunity to start a new chapter in Indo-Sri Lanka ties".

"Under neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR Doctrine, we will give priority to Sri Lanka," he said.

The Sri Lankan PM recalled the close ties and while talking about the COVID-19 crisis, thanked New Delhi for extending support, especially financial support to deal with the economic impact. "Indian government supported us... and India is with us and helping us," Rajapksa said.

Earlier this year, India and Sri Lanka agreed for a $400 million currency swap agreement which will be a relief to Colombo. Both countries also engaged in debt repayment rescheduling talks.

Mahinda Rajapakse appreciated India's rapid help during the MT Diamond ship fire crisis. Earlier this month, the ship which was on the eastern coast of Sri Lanka caught fire risking a major environmental disaster. The Indian Navy played a key role as one of the key responders to the crisis.