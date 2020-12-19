हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar records season's coldest night on Friday, temperature dips to minus 6.6 degrees Celsius

According to MeT, the minimum temperature was four degrees below the normal for this time of the year. 

Srinagar records season&#039;s coldest night on Friday, temperature dips to minus 6.6 degrees Celsius
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: Intense cold grip continued in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Srinagar shivered at minus 6.6°C while Drass remained the coldest place across India with the temperature going down as low as minus 29-degree Celsius on Friday (December 18, 2020) night.

Bone-chilling cold conditions continued in the Kashmir valley with the night temperatures continuously making a dip.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was four degrees below the normal for this time of the year. 

People at other places are also facing intense cold conditions as the famous ski resort Gulmarg was the coldest place in the Kashmir valley and mercury tumbled to minus 9.6 degrees celsius. 

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the valley, also recorded minus 9.5°C, whereas, Qazigund witnessed minus 5.9°C. 

Kupwara saw minus 6.8° Celsius, Kokernag minus 6.2°C, Sonamarg minus 9.2°C, Anantnag minus 6.9°C and Shopian recorded minus 9.2°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 18.3°C while Kargil shivered at minus 21.1°C.

World-famous Dal lake ends are frozen and all the other water bodies were also reportedly frozen. However, the cold temperature didn't stop tourists from witnessing the frozen ends of the Dal lake. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarKashmir temperature
Next
Story

In Chennai, 1.7kg pure gold worth Rs. 87.6 lakhs seized from Dubai returnees
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M38S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will Jai Shri Ram slogan work in Bengal?