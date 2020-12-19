Srinagar records season's coldest night on Friday, temperature dips to minus 6.6 degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Intense cold grip continued in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Srinagar shivered at minus 6.6°C while Drass remained the coldest place across India with the temperature going down as low as minus 29-degree Celsius on Friday (December 18, 2020) night.

Bone-chilling cold conditions continued in the Kashmir valley with the night temperatures continuously making a dip.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was four degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

People at other places are also facing intense cold conditions as the famous ski resort Gulmarg was the coldest place in the Kashmir valley and mercury tumbled to minus 9.6 degrees celsius.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the valley, also recorded minus 9.5°C, whereas, Qazigund witnessed minus 5.9°C.

Kupwara saw minus 6.8° Celsius, Kokernag minus 6.2°C, Sonamarg minus 9.2°C, Anantnag minus 6.9°C and Shopian recorded minus 9.2°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 18.3°C while Kargil shivered at minus 21.1°C.

World-famous Dal lake ends are frozen and all the other water bodies were also reportedly frozen. However, the cold temperature didn't stop tourists from witnessing the frozen ends of the Dal lake.

Live TV