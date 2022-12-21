SSC CGL 2021: Tier 3 results DECLARED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

SSC CGL 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2021 tier 3 exam results today. The list of qualified candidates for the skill test and document verification (DV) can be seen on the official website at ssc.nic.in. In addition to the tier 3 results for 2021-22, the authorities have also issued the SSC CGL cut-off for 2020-21. The qualifying candidates on the list issued today will take competency tests from January 4 to 5, 2023. On October 15, 2022, the commission announced the SSC CGL tier 2 results. On December 30, 2022, the Commission's website will house the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates.

SSC CGL 2021: Here’s how to check

Open the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in.

Click on the result tab available on the web page.

Select the exam ‘CGL’ from the lists and click on the SSC CGL tier 3 result PDF link.

Check the SSC CGL result for tier 3 and the cutoff. Download it as a pdf file for future use.

Between December 30, 2022, and January 13, 2023, candidates can see their scores by logging in with their registered ID and password. On October 31, 2022, the commission announced the SSC CGL 2020 results. According to an official announcement, 7,108 participants passed the exam.