SSC multi-tasking staff 2021 recruitment notification released; check ssc.nic.in for details

New Delhi: The Staff Service Commission will be releasing notification for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2020 on Saturday (February 2).

The interested candidates can visit the official website of the Staff Service Commission https://ssc.nic.in. to get more details.

According to the annual calendar, as the notification is released, candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission https://ssc.nic.in from February 2. The complete steps of the online application will be given on the official website. Candidates can get more information related to recruitment by visiting the official website of the Commission.

Written examinations for these posts will be held from July 1, 2020. At the same time, the candidates who will succeed in the written test will be called for the skill test. Candidates can get more information related to the selection process by visiting the official website of the Commission https://ssc.nic.in.

Earlier in 2019, recruitment of 10 thousand posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) was done by the Commission. In 2019, 38.58 lakh candidates had registered for about 10 thousand recruitments of MTS fired by SSC. Under which recruitment was done on the posts of Non-Technical Peon, Safaiwala, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar etc.

Exam Pattern:

If we talk about the exam then first there will be a computer-based exam (paper-1) which will also have a negative marking system. There will be objective questions. A quarter mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Successful candidates in Paper-1 will be called in Paper-2, which will be a descriptive paper. Marks of Paper-1 will be normalized to make merit list. Paper-2 will be qualifying.

For SSC MTS 2021, there are approximately 9000 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate is required to be a national citizen of India, Subject of Nepal, Subject of Bhutan, Tibetan Refugee, Person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afghanistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Srilanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years and maximum age is 25 years. As per the government rules, candidates from the reserved category are given age relaxation.

The candidate must have passed 10th standard or equivalent examination from a recognised board.