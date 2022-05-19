हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

SSC Scam: Mamata Banerjee takes dig at BJP, says party is running 'TUGHLAQI RULE' in India

Mamata Banerjee opened up about the CBI summons to her party Leader-Minister one after another.

SSC Scam: Mamata Banerjee takes dig at BJP, says party is running &#039;TUGHLAQI RULE&#039; in India

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Bengal targets BJP again. On Thursday, she attacked the saffron camp from the stage of the workers' meeting in Jhargram. Mamata claims that the BJP is trying to defame Bengal after losing the election. And they are using central government agencies as a tool to defame them. Mamata also warned that the Trinamool cannot be suppressed in this way. She also gave a message to the party workers to work harder.

Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is already facing the heat of CBI in the SSC Scam case. Anubrata Mandal has voluntarily appeared before the CBI at Nizam Palace in connection with the cow smuggling case. Mamata opened up about the CBI summons to her party leader-minister one after another. "The BJP party is running the Tughlaqi rule in the country today. They are running this Tughlaqi rule with the help of few central government agencies. No one has the right to live today. There is no right to freedom. There are no civil rights. All rights have been curtailed. No one is allowed to visit any important institutions. Only BJP men are allowed to do so."

Mamata also blamed the CPM (CPIM) for alleged SSC recruitment corruption case. She said, "They're talking big. They used to transfer with a note. In 34 years of the CPM rule, I have searched a lot. I'll open all the chapter slowly. I didn't because I was polite. ”

Mamata also gave a message to the party workers to remain corruption-free. She advised the people of the state to write directly to the Chief Minister and lodge a complaint if they do not get the prescribed funds for any project. Mamata has even talked about taking legal action. 

