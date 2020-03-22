हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
janata curfew

Stay in home quarantine, follow instructions, avoid travel to curb spread of COVID-19 coronavirus : PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also appealed the people to remain at home and do not move from one city to another. The prime minister tweeted that unnecessary travel will not help anyone and remarked that every small effort will leave a big impact in the fight against COVID- 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 21) urged all those who have been told to stay in home quarantine and follow the instructions given by the doctors. In a series of tweets, the prime minister asserted that people should follow the advice given by doctors and authorities in order to protect them as well as their friends and family from the outbreak of coronavirus.

PM Modi said people should remain in whichever city they are for few days to curb the spread of deadly virus. The prime minister noted that people are riuslking their lives by gathering in huge numbers at railways stations and bus stands. PM Modi noted that many people are leaving the city for villages fearing coronavirus but this should not be done because travelling in crowd increases risk of COVID- 19 infection.

 

